A big step for Microsoft Flight Simulator - in addition to fixing many bugs, the developers managed to reduce the size of the game by more than half of its previous weight. The latest update (1.16.2.0) for Microsoft Flight Simulator, in addition to fixing minor bugs related to aircraft navigation, weather conditions and instruments, significantly reduces the size taken up by the basic game version on disk. Developers responsible for the simulator certainly do not idle, and the fruits of their labor can be seen by the weight of the game, which has shrunk by more than half - now the initial download has 83 GB of data instead of 170 GB.