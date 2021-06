GENESEO — Livingston County Economic Development is marking the one-year anniversary of the Grow Liv Co brand in conjunction with National Economic Development Week from May 9-15. Economic Development Week celebrates the contributions of positive economic development and explains the role of the profession in the local community. In late 2019, Livingston County Economic Development set out to create and launch a long-term, sustainable brand. After months of market research, focus groups, and collaboration with branding experts, Grow Liv Co was unveiled. Grow Liv Co represents Livingston County Economic Development's dedication to growing and developing all aspects of life in Livingston County.