Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Creamy Chicken all’Arrabbiata

By Anna
servingdumplings.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreamy chicken all’Arrabbiata with penne. This spicy recipe is a twist on the Italian pantry staple pasta called penne all’Arrabbiata that gets its name from the generous amount of chili peppers. It’s basically pasta with tomato sauce and Parmesan with a delicious kick from the red pepper flakes. This version, while not traditional, incorporates all of the essentials as well as some of my own favorite additions, including cream and chicken leaving you with an irresistible rich dish. Plus, it’s fuss-free and ready in about 25 minutes, so let me win you over with its depth of flavor and ease of cooking.

www.servingdumplings.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Recipe#Chicken Breast#Chicken Meat#Bell Pepper#Food Drink#Tomato Sauce#Chili Sauce#Hot Sauce#Red Sauce#Creamy Chicken#Italian#Parmesan#Roasted Bell#Vegetarian#Al Dente#Instagram#Anna S Table#Caesar#Chicken Broth#Tender Chicken
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & Drinksleitesculinaria.com

Spatchcock Roast Chicken

Spatchcock roast chicken is an easy technique that lets you roast a chicken in a shorter amount of time. A seasoning of butter, garlic, lemon, white wine, and herbs gives your juicy bird a bright finish. Adapted from Beth Dooley | The Perennial Kitchen | University of Minnesota Press, 2021.
Recipeskristineskitchenblog.com

Poached Chicken

This Poached Chicken is moist, tender and flavorful. Learn how to poach chicken breasts or thighs to make the best sliced or shredded chicken. Perfect for using in your favorite recipes that call for cooked chicken!. Poaching chicken is an easy and healthy way to cook boneless, skinless chicken breasts....
RecipesFarm and Dairy

Peach-Glazed Grilled Chicken

FOR GLAZE: In a bowl, combine peach preserves, oil, soy sauce, mustard, garlic, and jalapeño. Season with salt and pepper. Reserve ½ cup of glaze. FOR CHICKEN: Brush chicken with oil and season with salt and pepper. Place skin-side down on the grill and cook for 6 to 7 minutes, or until golden brown. Turn over chicken and continue cooking for 5 to 6 minutes. Brush both sides with glaze and continue cooking for an additional 4 to 5 minutes.
RecipesDaily Evergreen

BBQ chicken on a budget

As I have started to cook for myself more this summer, I came to the startling realization that I had not gone grocery shopping soon enough and had only some bare bone items left for dinner one night. Taking stock and checking numerous website blogs and recipes, I was able to gather together enough ingredients to break out my crockpot.
Recipessouthfloridareporter.com

A Creamy Recipe Created for Families (Video Recipe)

(Culinary.net) A lazy Sunday afternoon cuddled up with family, playing in the rain with your kids and tasting a perfect, sweet treat on a summer day can be some of the simplest yet best parts of life. Recipes that can be made with clean, fresh ingredients in a matter of...
Food & DrinksWVNews

Air Fryer Chicken Wings

As many of you may have noticed, chicken wings have become very expensive. I’ve read and heard it has to do with a shortage of workers in the plants that process said chicken. Luckily, I am still working through a freezer full of food from COVID. In my meanderings, I...
Recipesstaradvertiser.com

A Memorable Chicken Curry

The fresh coconut milk that made my grandmother’s chicken curry creamy and rich came from the fruit of the tall palms around her house in Sri Lanka. To make it, she first had to scrape out the bright white meat with a coconut grater. The rusty machine was at the...
Recipespalatesdesire.com

Fried Chicken Recipe | Crispy Fired Chicken

Fried Chicken recipe with step by step photos and video. Best ever super crispy, golden fried chicken with loaded flavors. This recipe is adapted from Jamie Oliver's Ultimate Southern Fried Chicken. With fried chicken , If you're in for a disappointment with dry , rubbery and bland chicken inside? Then...
Food & Drinkspeanutblossom.com

Barbeque Chicken Pizza

This zesty barbeque chicken pizza recipe is the most delicious way to use up leftover cooked chicken or BBQ sauce. Sprinkle on sliced red onions, top with chopped fresh cilantro and use a homemade pizza dough crust for the most delicious home baked pizza in under 30 minutes!. All it...
RecipesLogan Banner

Janet McCormick: Indulge in creamy white cheddar grits with your fish

As much as I’d love a wide variety of fish to choose from, this area is lacking in choices. And if I’m asking for “wild caught” selections, I’m facing a barren valley of choices. Thankfully, we are becoming a nation that is fully equipped to send you anything via mail service.
Recipessustainmycookinghabit.com

Non Creamy Potato Leek Soup Recipe

Sharing this homestyle recipe for making a delicious potato leek soup loaded with cooked veggies and ham in a flavorful non-creamy broth. Both comforting and satisfying at any time of the year, nothing beats a delicious and hearty homemade soup. Whether it’s a vegetarian soup such as our roasted pumpkin soup or a non-vegetarian option like our tasty meat and cabbage soup or this Instant Pot bean soup with bacon; soup is a welcome meal. We added pieces of cooked ham in this non-creamy potato leek soup but alternatively, pieces of sausage can be added instead. Simply chop the sausage into 1/2″ slices and add to the soup when it’s close to being fully cooked.
RecipesSimply Recipes

Bourbon Chicken

There are so many versions of sauteed chicken with sauce, but this bourbon chicken is one of my favorite iterations of that idea. It’s easy to make, flexible enough to use any cut of chicken you have on hand (use cubed thighs or breast), and the bourbon sauce is so good you’ll want to eat it with a spoon straight out of the skillet.
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Re-creating a creamy cashew sensation

Not too long ago, I had the kale quinoa salad from Terra Verde Organic. I guess I expected it to be like most kale salads, hearty and healthy. What I didn’t expect was how the generous spoon of cashew cream that comes alongside the greens, almonds, dried cherries, quinoa and lemon dressing took the salad to the next level and beyond. It had the texture of hummus, but tasted lighter, brighter and more decadent. Before I had even finished lunch, the wheels had started turning, and I was trying to figure out how I could re-create this creamy delight.
RecipesHerald-Times

Creamy flavors combine for a delicious meal

This week I’m featuring a great recipe for creamy Parmesan chicken. The recipe uses sliced mushrooms which really adds to the flavor of this main meat dish. This green bean casserole differs because it is made with cheddar cheese. It makes it over the top good. If you make it, I think you’ll like it better than the basic recipe!
Recipesmaesmenu.com

Crispy Herbed Panko Chicken

Crispy Herbed Panko Chicken: crispy, juicy, and ultra-flavorful chicken that couldn't be easier to make!. Please note: Mae's Menu is supported by readers. Many of the product links on Mae's Menu are affiliate links, where this reader-supported publication makes a small profit at no expense to you. See my disclosure policy for details. Thank you so much for your support!
Recipesrecipes.net

Buffalo Chicken Taquitos Recipe

Chicken taquitos smothered in a rich buffalo-flavored sauce will definitely be a new family favorite, with their savory-cheesy flavors and crisp crust. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Place a cooling rack on a baking sheet and spray with cooking spray, then set aside. In a medium bowl, mix...
RecipesStanly News & Press

COOKING WITH THE SNAP – Greek Chicken Wraps/Pita Pockets with Tzatziki Sauce

Editor’s Note: Let’s celebrate the past with some of our favorite recipes of our grandparents, parents, aunts and uncles. Email bj.drye@stanlynewspress.com with recipes and a small story about the famous cooks that go with the recipe. Pictures can be included of the cook. Greek Chicken Wraps/Pita Pockets with Tzatziki Sauce.
Recipesrachaelrayshow.com

Creamy Béchamel Sauce | Rachael Ray

Rachael shares her go-to recipe for a creamy béchamel sauce. She likes to use her béchamel sauce in her Swiss Chard Lasagna. In a medium saucepot, warm milk over medium-low heat with bay leaf. In a skillet, melt butter and when it foams, whisk in flour and stream in milk....
Recipespdjnews.com

Chicken spaghetti

This is a great, comfort dish. My sister gave me the recipe and I tweaked it to fit my family’s taste. My friends also request this when we have pot-luck dinners. Garnish with freshly grated Parmesan cheese and serve with a salad and hot garlic bread. You’ll be a hit with everyone. Cook time: 30 Min Prep time: 30 Min Serves: 4 - 6 Ingredients 1 lb boneless, skinless chicken breasts 1 lb…