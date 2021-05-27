Creamy chicken all’Arrabbiata with penne. This spicy recipe is a twist on the Italian pantry staple pasta called penne all’Arrabbiata that gets its name from the generous amount of chili peppers. It’s basically pasta with tomato sauce and Parmesan with a delicious kick from the red pepper flakes. This version, while not traditional, incorporates all of the essentials as well as some of my own favorite additions, including cream and chicken leaving you with an irresistible rich dish. Plus, it’s fuss-free and ready in about 25 minutes, so let me win you over with its depth of flavor and ease of cooking.