WILTON, Judy

Passed away at Grand River Hospital on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at the age of 69 years. Judy Wright is lovingly remembered by the staff and her housemates at Christian Horizons Misty Street Residence in Kitchener. She is also lovingly remembered by her family Sharon and Mike Straus, Jo-Anne and Paul Straus, Paul Grosz and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Ross and Kay (Schwartz) Wright and her brother and sister-in-law Bill and Bonnie (Rau) Wright. Judy used her hands to see the world. Her communication was through the use of touch, and if you were within reach, you would feel her hands gently exploring to see who you were and what you might be wearing. Judy’s love for music was evident and when she knew the songs she would clap with enthusiasm to the rhythm of the music! Judy was confident and knew how to let others know what she wanted. She self-directed her life before the term was coined. Her big smile, belly laugh and giggles showed her personality and was a gift to those around her. She will be dearly missed by those who had the privilege of being a part of her life. There will be no funeral home visitation or public service. In Judy’s memory, donations may be made to Christian Horizons – Waterloo 6 (62 Misty Street, Kitchener N2C 2N9). Arrangements entrusted to the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.