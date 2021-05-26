newsbreak-logo
Obituaries

WILTON, Judy

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Judy Wilton, on May 15, 2021, who succumbed to cancer at the age of 76. In her last hours, Judy's three children, who she regarded as her greatest achievements, were by her side. As Judy reflected on her life, she...

North Vernon, INRepublic

Judith “Judy” Ann Burney

Judith “Judy” Ann Burney, 74, of North Vernon, died May 19, 2021, at her residence. She is survived by her husband, Ray Burney. Cremation is planned. Arrangements entrusted to Dove-Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home.
Musicobserverxtra.com

Wright, ‘Judy’ Judith Elizabeth

Passed away at Grand River Hospital on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at the age of 69 years. Judy Wright is lovingly remembered by the staff and her housemates at Christian Horizons Misty Street Residence in Kitchener. She is also lovingly remembered by her family Sharon and Mike Straus, Jo-Anne and Paul Straus, Paul Grosz and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Ross and Kay (Schwartz) Wright and her brother and sister-in-law Bill and Bonnie (Rau) Wright. Judy used her hands to see the world. Her communication was through the use of touch, and if you were within reach, you would feel her hands gently exploring to see who you were and what you might be wearing. Judy’s love for music was evident and when she knew the songs she would clap with enthusiasm to the rhythm of the music! Judy was confident and knew how to let others know what she wanted. She self-directed her life before the term was coined. Her big smile, belly laugh and giggles showed her personality and was a gift to those around her. She will be dearly missed by those who had the privilege of being a part of her life. There will be no funeral home visitation or public service. In Judy’s memory, donations may be made to Christian Horizons – Waterloo 6 (62 Misty Street, Kitchener N2C 2N9). Arrangements entrusted to the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.
ObituariesWVNews

Judy Esenwein

SWANTON — Judy Gail (Tasker) Esenwein, age 59, of Swanton, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. Born on Dec. 23, 1961 in Oakland, she was the daughter of the late Junior D. "Peach" and Beulah L. (Kifer) Tasker. Judy was a graduate...
Gainesville, MO

Judy Mae Donley Hambelton, 63

Judy Mae Donley Hambelton, 63

Judy Mae Donley Hambelton, 63, of Gainesville, passed away May 3, 2021 at Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home, AR. Since September she had fought illness and kidney failure, but did so bravely and humbly, continuing to enjoy time with family. Born January 19, 1958 to Willis and Lucille...
Fairfield County, CTncadvertiser.com

Wilton Warrior Words: The Beauty of 06897

Nearly everyone that has grown up in Wilton holds a love-hate relationship with the small town life. Sometimes, nothing feels more suffocating than walking down the crowded halls of the high school with the same kids you’ve seen for the past sixteen years. I am nearly certain that my car has explored every single backroad in this town, and it is an impossible feat to make a “quick run” into the Village Market without getting entangled in five different conversations.
Wilton, CThamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Wilton: SDSS Martial Arts of Wilton

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT SDSS Martial Arts of...
Wilton, CTwiltonbulletin.com

The Naturalist in Wilton: Loving our lawn weeds yarrow

Each year in May I like to shed some light on the ways that lawn weeds can actually benefit us and our health. “Weed” is a word we use for a plant that is unwelcome, unwanted, and perhaps grows a bit out of control. But if we can learn a little more about their nutritional and medicinal benefits, as well as the benefits of biodiveristy in our lawns, maybe we can change our perspectives and respect these beautiful plants a little more.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Dr. Judy Wright: “Get okay with being vulnerable”

Get okay with being vulnerable. We often believe that we need to be the picture of strength at all times and for everyone or else it will all fall apart. We also see vulnerability as a sign of weakness. The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another....
FestivalRegister Citizen

A Memorial Day gathering at Hillside Cemetery in Wilton

This Monday, May 31, there will be a small outdoor event at Hillside Cemetery on Ridgefield Road at 10 a.m. to commemorate Memorial Day. Following the event, there will be a congregation at the American Legion Post 86 on Old Ridgefield Road in Wilton Center, where individually wrapped and prepared food will be handed out to visitors to eat at the property’s picnic tables or to take home.
Wilton, IAnorthscottpress.com

Wilton Memorial Day service May 31

The Wilton American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary will host Memorial Day services in Wilton’s Oakdale Cemetery Monday, May 31. Services will begin at 9:30 a.m. Master of Ceremonies will be Roger Bender, Legion Post 584 Commander. The flag will be raised at the soldier’s monument, the National Anthem will be sung, and an invocation will be given by Pastor Kerry Jennings of Newcomb Presbyterian Church.
Sutter Creek, CAledger.news

Judy Day Featured at Sutter Creek Gallery in June

Watercolor artist Judy Day is inspired by almost anything and everything. Landscapes or seascapes anywhere in the world or around the corner on China Graveyard or up on Electra Road. A combination of colors, shapes or textures will reach out and grab her and result in an animal, a portrait of a grandchild or a floral bouquet. Sutter Creek Gallery is featuring Day’s work during the month of June.
North Manchester, IN

Laura M. Judy

Laura M. Judy

Laura M. Judy, 90, North Manchester, passed away May 25, 2021, at Timbercrest Healthcare Center in North Manchester. One of David and Annie (Buchle) Chisholm’s three children, she was born in Jackson, Mich. May 7, 1931, and was extremely proud of her Scottish heritage. After graduating from Jackson High School...
Books & Literaturekaxe.org

William Tecku: The Genius of Dylan's Poetry

It is as universal as Woody Guthrie's or Steinbeck's or Shakespeare's or WB Yeats, W.H. Auden, Shelley....the list goes on and on...it’s not easy to write something from the heart, especially if it's related to love or death or something that really bugs you, that eats at you...when something is is is something you want to really share and get it out there on the page with the written word, and to have that resonate in someone whose face is not in the mirror, that’s a real challenge. It is so seldom done. But he does it so consistently...I think he’s just a brilliant poet and I’m glad we can talk about him in the present tense. - William Tecku on Dylan’s poetry.
Religion

Barry Strohm

Barry Strohm

In this Weekly Message From Jesus, our Lord give us advice to live by concerning many subjects. The message is channeled by Barry Strohm. If you like what you see, please subscribe to our channel. May 26, 2021. Barry and Connie Strohm channel the Archangel Raphael on their radio show,...
Wilton, CThamlethub.com

Wilton Townwide Clean-up Day on Saturday!

Wilton’s Town-Wide Clean-Up Day is THIS Saturday, May 29th. ● Anytime between 9AM and 12PM, stop by the WILTON TOWN GREEN to pick up GLOVES and GARBAGE BAGS. ● Raffle prizes, courtesy of the Kiwanis Club of Wilton, will be drawn at 12:00 P.M. – Must be present to win!
Wilton, MESun-Journal

Wilton couple hikes for Hospice

REGION — As the beautiful hiking weather rolls in, Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice (Androscoggin) has taken advantage of the new season to hold their inaugural “Hike for Hospice Androscoggin” fundraising event. Interested parties are encouraged to “walk, run, bike, ride in memory of loved ones lost” to raise funds...
Celebrities

Gavin MacLeod

Gavin MacLeod

No memorial events are currently scheduled. Sincere condolences to all of Gavin’s Family. A handsome, gifted and beloved actor - and my Brother in The LORD - now soaring with the angels. See you in Heaven, dear Gavin! ❤✝. Ann Marie Murray. Friend. May 30, 2021. What a kind Christian...
Religionbitchute.com

Kettle Falls Community Church

9:39 ~ Message From God's Word | John 9:35-41 Pastor Terry Hoeft. Recorded At Kettle Falls Community Church | Kettle Falls, WA. Kettle Falls Community Church is partnered with Village Missions. May 24, 2021. Sunday Service | May 23, 2021. Message From God's Word | John 16. Pastor Tony Pinkham.