Good Morning. Students, and likely some staff, are counting the days until school is out. Maplewood graduation will be on Thursday, June 10. The last day of school will be Friday, June 11. Now, if only the weather would warm up to match the sense that the school year is ending soon. The last month of school should not feel so cool, even here in northwest Pennsylvania. This is the manner of temperatures of late, especially in these times of uncertainty that still haunts us from the pandemic.