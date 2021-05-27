'Fresh and new' even after a century: Historic Tulsa church shows off restored stained glass
Once carefully removed from Tulsa’s historic Vernon AME Church, each pane of stained glass soaked in a bath for three weeks to clean off nearly a century of dirt and grime. The results were evident Wednesday with the late afternoon sun flooding the sanctuary. Back in place after six months of restoration work, the windows include the names of some of the parishioners who helped rebuild the church after the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.tulsaworld.com