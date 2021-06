We always look forward to updates. They provide us with experiences we always look forward to. In some cases, it would be guns. Meanwhile for others, it would be a skin, or perhaps even a naming ID. For the fashion gaming fans, Roblox Gucci Garden update was a major one. But for the aviation fan in us, Microsoft brought a game, 6 years after the good times it gave us. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 came for the Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, OpenXR.