Beltrami County, MN

Beltrami County’s watercraft decontamination station now open

By Larissa Donovan
 15 days ago

The Beltrami County Aquatic Invasive Species Program opened its free watercraft decontamination station on Monday. The site is operated by Beltrami County level 2 watercraft inspectors who were trained the previous week to become DNR-authorized. Ray’s Sport and Marine offered a boat for use in the training. Boaters should consider...

Related
Beltrami County, MNBemidji Pioneer

Beltrami County to begin roadside vegetation control May 24

BEMIDJI -- Roadside vegetation control will be performed along Beltrami County highways beginning May 24. They will be spraying for spotted knapweed, thistle, tansy, wild parsnip and brush. Some or all of the county roads in the following townships will be sprayed; Turtle Lake, Durand, Maple Ridge, Alaska East, Nebish, Northern, Turtle River, Port Hope, Hagali, Hines, Taylor, Moose Lake, Birch and Summit.
Beltrami County, MNredlakenationnews.com

GENERAL NOTICE OF ROADSIDE DITCH SPRAYING ALONG COUNTY ROADS

Beltrami County will be performing roadside vegetation control along Beltrami County Highways beginning May 24, 2021. We will be spraying for Spotted Knapweed, Thistle, Tansy, Wild Parsnip, and brush. Some or all of the county roads in the following townships will be sprayed:, Turtle Lake, Durand, Maple Ridge, Alaska East, Nebish, Northern, Turtle River, Port Hope, Hagali, Hines, Taylor, Moose Lake, Birch, Summit. We are putting out this notice because you may have property adjacent to the roadside scheduled for treatment. Selective herbicides will be used that control the brush and noxious weeds but allow the grass to grow. All herbicides have been fully tested and are approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. If you do not want spraying adjacent to your property you MUST place “Begin of no spray” and “End of no spray” signs at the beginning and end of your segment in the ditch clearly visible to the spray contractor. A map of the roads that we will be spraying along with a list of the roads or road segments can be found on the Beltrami County Website. If you have any questions or concerns, please call the Beltrami County Highway Department at 218-333-8173.
Beltrami County, MNbemidjinow.com

Ditch spraying on county roads starts May 24

The Beltrami County Highway department will soon begin roadside ditch spraying along county roads. Starting May 24, selective herbicides will be used that control brush and noxious weeds such as spotted knapweed, thistle, tansy, and wild parsnip. The herbicides reportedly allow grass to grow, but landowners who do not want...
Beltrami County, MNkfgo.com

Beltrami County authorities release more info about shots fired at car

Beltrami County Authorities Release More Info About Shots Fired At Car. (Bemidji, MN) — Authorities in Beltrami County are releasing more information about two suspects accused of shooting at a vehicle in Bemidji. Detectives say the incident began Wednesday night with a verbal exchange between the driver of a car and two men who were walking.
Beltrami County, MNvalleynewslive.com

Search for two men wanted in Beltrami County shooting

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Bemidji and Beltrami County are looking for two men believed to have shot up buildings and a vehicle. Deputies responded to the area of the 600 block of 23rd Avenue NW on a report of witnesses hearing several gun shots as well as seeing a white vehicle crashing into, and breaking down, a power pole. The witnesses stated two males, one wearing a red shirt and the other wearing black clothing fled the area southbound and carrying a handgun. As officers and deputies arrived on scene additional witnesses informed them that the two males who fled the area ran southbound and may have gotten into a silver Nissan with dark tinted windows and black rims. These males were further described as; one wearing a red sweatshirt with red sweatpants and the other wearing all black clothing. Officers located bullet holes in nearby buildings and in a vehicle. There does not appear to be anyone injured. This appears to be an isolated incident and there does not appear to be a threat to the general public. As officers and detectives continue to work this very active case we ask that anyone with information contact law enforcement immediately. Do not approach the individuals as they may be armed and dangerous. If you have information about this crime you can report it and stay anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at their website www.CrimeStoppersMn.org, by calling the toll free phone number 1-800-222-TIPS [8477]; or by using the P3 Tip Submit app installable on all smartphones. All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous and you may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000. The Bemidji Police Department encourages you to submit information to Crime Stoppers so you are free of retribution and remain safe while ‘doing the right thing’