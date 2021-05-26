Bemidji Blotter for Tuesday, May 25

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Bemidji and Beltrami County are looking for two men believed to have shot up buildings and a vehicle. Deputies responded to the area of the 600 block of 23rd Avenue NW on a report of witnesses hearing several gun shots as well as seeing a white vehicle crashing into, and breaking down, a power pole. The witnesses stated two males, one wearing a red shirt and the other wearing black clothing fled the area southbound and carrying a handgun. As officers and deputies arrived on scene additional witnesses informed them that the two males who fled the area ran southbound and may have gotten into a silver Nissan with dark tinted windows and black rims. These males were further described as; one wearing a red sweatshirt with red sweatpants and the other wearing all black clothing. Officers located bullet holes in nearby buildings and in a vehicle. There does not appear to be anyone injured. This appears to be an isolated incident and there does not appear to be a threat to the general public. As officers and detectives continue to work this very active case we ask that anyone with information contact law enforcement immediately. Do not approach the individuals as they may be armed and dangerous. If you have information about this crime you can report it and stay anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at their website www.CrimeStoppersMn.org, by calling the toll free phone number 1-800-222-TIPS [8477]; or by using the P3 Tip Submit app installable on all smartphones. All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous and you may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000. The Bemidji Police Department encourages you to submit information to Crime Stoppers so you are free of retribution and remain safe while ‘doing the right thing’