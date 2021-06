It was bound to happy eventually. Better now that in a week or two. Arizona had its 13-game home win streak snapped on Friday night, falling 11-9 to Division I newcomer Dixie State in what can be described as its first truly bad loss of the season. It came on the same night the Wildcats (39-15) clinched their first outright Pac-12 title since 1989, by virtue of Oregon’s 11-3 loss at Cal.