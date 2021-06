TAYLORSVILLE — A man accused of shooting at SWAT officers during a six hour standoff — hitting several nearby homes and cars — now faces a long list of charges. Ben Williams, Jr., 43, of Taylorsville, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with four counts of attempted aggravated murder, a first-degree felony; two counts of possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a second-degree felony; two counts of abuse of a vulnerable adult, a third-degree felony; and damage to a phone, a class A misdemeanor.