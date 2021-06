The pandemic has reshaped the future of remote healthcare as accessibility to healthcare became paramount, leading to accelerated digital adoption. In fact, 23.6% of all healthcare interactions were via telehealth during the first four months of the pandemic, up from just .3% for the same period in 2019. LetsGetChecked is a virtual healthcare company that initially started by providing at-home diagnostic testing for the treatment and diagnoses of several ailments like sexual health, cholesterol, diabetes, and even COVID. Building on the 100+ at-home tests, the company has now expanded into telemedicine consultations and pharmaceutical fulfillment for these conditions. Through the pandemic, LetsGetChecked managed to grow revenue by more than 1500% as a result of increased interest in virtual care.