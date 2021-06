Correa went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, an RBI double and another run scored during Tuesday's win over Boston. Correa got the scoring starting by just barely taking Martin Perez deep with a 310-footer in the first inning. He made Perez pay again in the second by knocking in an RBI double. It was Correa's sixth multi-hit outing over the last 11 games. On the season, he holds a team-leading 11 homers to go with 14 doubles and a .288/.372/.502 slash line.