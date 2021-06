This week, Merge Games and Italian Games Factory released a new gameplay trailer for their upcoming sci-fi horror adventure title Haunted Space. The game was introduced a short time ago and has been one that's been on our minds for a while as it gives new meaning to the genre of sci-fi horror with some unexpected things in the middle of nowhere. Especially in places where the light is low and you don't know what might be hiding around an asteroid. The latest gameplay trailer shows off just how lonely space can be, but how fun it can be as well when you run into something unexpected. Enjoy the trailer as we still wait for a release date for the game.