UPDATE: The juvenile is this incident returned home and was located !. The Chambersburg Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a runaway 16 year old male, Anthony Daniel Onativia-Fuentes. Anthony was seen by family at 1:00am before leaving the house and was recently observed by others at 2:55 pm on May 21,2021. Anthony is approximately 6'0" tall and 160 pounds. Anthony has short cut black hair, brown eyes, and is known to wear glasses. If you believe you have information that can assist the police in locating Anthony, please contact the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131 or submit a tip on CrimeWatch.