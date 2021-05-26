Cancel
Video Games

Dragon Star Varnir for Nintendo Switch Confirmed for the West With New Trailer

By Giuseppe Nelva
Twinfinite
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday Idea Factory International confirmed that that Dragon Star Varnir’s Nintendo Switch port is coming west. The port will be released this summer for Nintendo Switch. A physical version will be available for pre-orders via Limited Run Games on June 15. The game was originally launched in 2019 for PS4...

twinfinite.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Official Trailer#Ps4#All Star Game#Pc Game#Rpg#The Nintendo Switch#Dragon Gauge#Dragon Blood#Ruthless Dragon Hunters#Star#Console#Screenshots#Release Date#Vicious Giant Dragons#Multiple Dragons#The Game#Armor#Witches#Story#Enemies
