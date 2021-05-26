Dragon Star Varnir for Nintendo Switch Confirmed for the West With New Trailer

With the return of the photographic adventure game that is New Pokémon Snap, it was only appropriate for Nintendo and The Pokémon Company to once again team up with someone who could get players’ digital photos printed into the realm of tangible material. While you may not be able to walk on over to a local Blockbuster kiosk with your Nintendo 64 Cartridge in hand and get some pictures of Pokémon printed, Fujifilm is helping Nintendo and The Pokémon Company provide players with recreating some old childhood memories and new ways to frame. For those of you who have picked up an Instax Mini Link and are looking to print some of your Nintendo Switch screenshots from New Pokémon Snap, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, or whatever game you love and want on a wall or in a scrapbook, this is a simple five-step guide to make some gaming Fujifilm photos with the device.