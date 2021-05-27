Cancel
Dragon Quest XII, Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, & Many More Games Announced by Square Enix

By Giuseppe Nelva
Twinfinite
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleSquare Enix is hosting a livestream to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Dragon Quest franchise and announced a ton of new games for the popular JRPG series. Considering that this part of the livestream (following a Japanese-only portion that showcased new screenshots of the upcoming console game Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai – Infinity Strash) was broadcasted at the same time in Japanese, English, Korean, and Chinese, its importance was predictable, and it certainly did not disappoint with a whopping six games announced (five games and an expansion, to be precise).

