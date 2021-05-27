Cancel
Rochelle, IL

Girls Soccer: Lady Hubs score first Interstate 8 victory

By May 26, 2021
Rochelle News-Leader
 22 days ago

PLANO — The Rochelle Lady Hub varsity soccer team found an opportune time to record its first Interstate 8 Conference victory of the season Wednesday evening. After falling against Sycamore in the opening round of the conference tournament, Rochelle faced Plano in the second round, rallying from a one-goal deficit in the first half to upset the Reapers 2-1. Rochelle (2-10-1) will conclude the Interstate 8 Conference tournament on Saturday before gearing up to tackle Kaneland in the IHSA 2A Regional Semifinals. The seventh-seeded Lady Hubs will battle the second-seeded Knights at Kaneland on Tuesday, June 1 at 4:30 p.m.

