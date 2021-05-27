Cancel
Niagara Falls, NY

BLOTTER: Police reports for May 27

Niagara Gazette
 14 days ago

• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after police said they found him breaking into cars in the 700 block of Main Street at 5:05 a.m. Tuesday. Christopher Allen Ripley, 39, no known address, was charged with second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree auto stripping. Officers said they were called for a report of a man breaking into cars by smashing out windows. Police located Ripley a short distance away. Officers said 12 vehicles sustained damage.

