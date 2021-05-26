Think You’re an Elite Esper? Take Our Mob Psycho 100 Trivia Quiz to Find Out

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the prolific creator of the dark anime franchise known as Berserk, Kentaro Miura, had passed and fans have taken the opportunity to honor both the series and the mangaka with various pieces of fan art, with one, in particular, imagining what Guts would look like as a creation of Hirohiko Araki, the mangaka responsible for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. The future remains uncertain for Guts and the Band of the Hawk following Miura's passing, but most fans will agree that the story of Berserk so far is one of the best in the history of anime.