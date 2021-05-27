Fatal crash investigated in Cambria

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash in the Town of Cambria.

The accident occurred about 5:50 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Meal and Saunders Settlement roads.

An initial investigation by deputies at the scene showed that a 2015 Toyota Camry had attempted to make a left turn onto Saunders Settlement Road from Meahl Road when it was struck by a 1998 Mitsubishi box truck that had been traveling east on Saunders Settlement Road. Following the collision, both vehicles traveled across Saunders Settlement Road and came to rest off the roadway, just north of the intersection.

The driver of the Toyota succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Toyota's passenger was transported by Mercy Ambulance to Oishei Children's Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Mitsubishi were treated for minor injuries and released at the scene.

The names of the parties involved are being withheld at this time pending notification to family.

Investigation by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Unit is continuing.