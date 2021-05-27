Astros use three home runs to get past red hot Dodgers, 5-2

The performance the Red Sox have gotten from their rotation this season has been a big surprise and a huge reason why they are hanging around near the top of the division two months into the season. And among the rotation members, it’s been Martín Pérez leading the way in terms of both performance and surprise factor. On Thursday he provided his best outing of the season, tossing 7 2⁄3 scoreless innings, when his team needed it most. His performance helped catapult the Red Sox to a big victory, avoiding a sweep in Houston and giving them a little momentum as they head to the Bronx for their first meeting with the Yankees in 2021.