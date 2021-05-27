Cancel
Astros use three home runs to get past red hot Dodgers, 5-2

By FOX Sports
dailydodgers.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJose Altuve's leadoff home run set the tone for the Houston Astros as they hit three home runs and beat the surging Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-2. The Dodgers' eight-game winning streak was snapped in the loss.

