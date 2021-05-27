Boys Tennis: Morris nips Hubs in rematch

MORRIS — The Rochelle Hub varsity tennis team faced Morris on the road Tuesday, falling 3-2 and moving to 5-11 on the season. Rochelle will conclude its season with the Interstate 8 Conference Championships on Tuesday before battling in the IHSA 1A Geneseo Sectional on Friday, June 4 and Saturday, June 5. The Interstate 8 Varsity Championships will be held at Ottawa and the Interstate 8 Fresh-Soph Championships will be held at Rochelle.