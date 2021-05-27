Andrew Yang: The cringeworthy attack on the New York mayoral candidate -- opinion

New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang’s campaign has stopped sharing information on his event locations following an incident last week in which protestors heckled him, the New York Post reports. Last Thursday at his Park Slope event, dozens of protestors showed up and yelled phrases like “hedge fund mayor,” and forcing him to answer questions on the spot. The heckling caused the last-minute cancelation of a press conference after the event, according to the Post. Yang’s campaign continued to withhold event locations over the weekend and on Monday, and left a note for those interested in attending that reads, “RSVP to press@yangforny.com for address.” Yang had been known by the press to be the most accessible candidate, but his events over the weekend were closed to reporters.