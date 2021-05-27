Cancel
Laurens County, SC

Defense attorney spars with vets in Day Two of Champ's trial

By STAFF REPORT
golaurens.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour videos were played in court Wednesday - without sound, over Defense objections – that showed the dog Champ fighting to regain his appetite and his will to walk. The short snippets were presented to the jury deciding the fate of Elizabeth James, the Lisbon Road woman accused of nearly starving the dog to death 3 years ago. Living now quietly in the Northeast, Champ is a viral media star who helped a New York rescue raise money for his care after a life that turned horrific in rural South Carolina.

www.golaurens.com
