Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Eric Carle, author of The Very Hungry Caterpillar, has died

By Mark Serrels
msn.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric Carle, the imagination behind the timeless children's book The Very Hungry Caterpillar has died, aged 91. "In the light of the moon, holding on to a good star, a painter of rainbows is now travelling across the night sky," his family said, in a statement. Carle wrote and illustrated...

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Carle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Beloved Books#Brown Books#Death Star#The New York Times#Countless Books#Moon#Imagination#Rainbows#Syracuse#Classmates#Northampton#Heavy Hearts#Stuttgart#School#Style
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
Country
Germany
Related
Visual ArtSandy Allnock

Painted Collage Cards (inspired by Eric Carle)

Eric Carle, author and illustrator of many books, passed away recently. May 23, 2021 – so today I’m adding to my series of art inspired by children’s illustrators by taking on Eric’s imagery and style for inspiration!. Supplies for this project are linked at the end of this post. Compensated...
Books & Literaturemalaprops.com

The Ugly Cry: A Memoir (Hardcover)

An uproarious, moving memoir about a grandmother’s ferocious love and redefining what it means to be family. “Painfully good. I loved it.” --Jenny Lawson, bestselling author of Furiously Happy. "The Ugly Cry is the funniest memoir I have ever read. It is also achingly sad. And powerfully redemptive." --Augusten Burroughs,...
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

8 Great Books for the Littlest Washingtonians

If you want to help your baby or toddler get to know the U.S. capital, there are a lot of great picture books about Washington, D.C., that can help. We haven't been out and about much in the last year, so reading about the monuments, museums, and more, can help them feel at home in the nation's capital and learn the positive values and culture of the city.
Books & Literaturebookpeople.com

Heartstopper: Volume 3 (Paperback)

This is book number 3 in the Heartstopper series. #4: Heartstopper: Volume 4: A Graphic Novel (Paperback): $14.99. "Alice Oseman has a unique way of bringing in difficult issues (like eating disorders, self-harm, "outing" people -- intentionally or not -- and family issues associated with ones gender or sexual identity), while still making the story fun and adorable. I love Charlie and Nick as a couple. They're so supportive of each other, and you can tell that they really care about one another. The other queer characters in the story are written well. They aren't cookie-cutter queer characters. They're actual people with depth. It's heartwarming to see someone be able to write queer characters so well. I have hope for what Alice Oseman does in the future."
Books & LiteratureSFGate

The top 10 books on the Apple Store

Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher) 1. Freed by E L James - 9781728251059 - (Sourcebooks, Inc) 2. Golden Girl by Elin Hilderbrand - 9780316256667 - (Little, Brown and Company) 3. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave - 9781501171369 - (Simon & Schuster) 4....
Books & LiteratureScranton Times

Novels to add to your summer reading list

‘The Guide’ by Peter Heller Peter Heller’s riveting thriller is set in the American wilderness, but the threats gathering around Jack, the young fishing guide of the title, come from man, not nature. Jack has been hired by a fishing club in Colorado that caters to wealthy clients. His job: Carry gear, find trout, chat up guests and do whatever he can to make them happy. But after he arrives at the luxurious Kingfisher Lodge, Jack can’t help but notice unsettling signs. Employees need a key to enter the gate surrounding the lodge, but they also need a key to leave. There’s an abandoned wading boot half-hidden in the brush near the river. And why, exactly, is there a camera placed under the bridge where guests might fish? “The Guide” is a sequel of sorts to Heller’s 2019 novel “The River,” but only in the sense that Jack is a central character in both books.
Books & Literaturebookpeople.com

Ophie’s Ghosts (Hardcover)

“Ophie is a smart girl with a scary talent. Ophie is growing up in post WWI racist America, dealing with a lot of darkness in her life, and some of it is definitely unnatural. Her father's grisly death, she and her mom's struggle to make ends meet and the ghosts! are all part of the life she never imagined. A slice of history, a brave little girl and a rip roaring/slightly scary adventure will earn Ophie a lot of love from readers!”
Books & LiteratureInc.com

Famous Writers From John Steinbeck to Maya Angelou All Swore By This Weird Productivity Trick. You Should Steal It

John Steinbeck may have won a Nobel Prize but he still preferred to write at an unstable little desk on his fishing boat. Another giant of American letters, Maya Angelou, liked to rent out hotel rooms and write perched on the bed. Peter Benchley, who wrote Jaws, outdid both of them -- he penned the thriller from the clanging back room of a furnace factory.
Books & Literaturesuperchapter.com

William Faulkner: The great writer

William Faulkner is one of the most prominent American writers of the 20th century. He is mainly known for his brilliant narrative technique, for which he has received many distinguished awards. He uses the stream of consciousness technique in his novels. Faulkner is also an American Historian as much as he is considered a Novelist. His remarkable stories have earned him the distinction of becoming the first American Novelist to receive the Nobel Prize for Novels. Faulkner is globally known for recording American South History. His Short Stories and novels are based on themes that reflect essential issues such as Slavery, Civil War and Class Conflicts, directing the World’s attention to American doors.
Books & LiteratureThe Southern

Titles perfect for Pride, a buzzy debut and more of critic Moira Macdonald's Paperback Picks

Some good Pride Month selections, a buzzy first novel and more — six new paperbacks, with which to while away (almost) summer afternoons. "Good Boy: My Life In Seven Dogs" by Jennifer Finney Boylan (Celadon, $16.99). Boylan, whose 2003 bestseller "She's Not There: A Life in Two Genders" explored her experiences as a transgender woman, returns with another memoir — this one devoted to her beloved canine pets. "Filled with insight and remarkable candor, this is a sterling tribute to the love of dogs," wrote Publishers Weekly in a starred review. "She touches on, among other subjects, self-doubt, confusion about her sexuality, emotional distance, and infidelity. Boylan also shares encouragement and guidance for those facing their own emotional struggles, noting that while hers weren't easy to overcome, self-acceptance awaited her at her journey's end."
Books & Literaturetufts.edu

Bookish: Mixing Science and Fiction in a Literary Novel

Kierk Suren, the protagonist in Erik Hoel’s new novel, The Revelations, is hellbent on coming up with an all-encompassing theory of consciousness, and it’s nearly his undoing. Hoel, a research assistant professor working in the Allen Discovery Center at Tufts, knows the territory; he got his Ph.D. in neuroscience studying...
Books & Literaturefoundinmyjournal.com

Me, Writing & The Puffin Book Club

How I discovered writing, lost my confidence and found it again. When I was a child, I was a member of the Puffin Book Club. I loved books, I loved reading, and the excitement of choosing books and receiving them in the post has never left me. I spent hours in these books; they were my escape from the world.
Books & Literatureflyleafbooks.com

The Unhoneymooners (Paperback)

“This is a delightful rom-com story with an enemies-to-lovers plotline and the requisite off-the-wall situation that forces the bickering lead characters into close quarters. With its Maui resort setting, charismatic characters, swoon-worthy romance, and sense of humor, this story pulled me in and took me along for a thoroughly enjoyable escape.”
Books & LiteratureLake County News

American Life in Poetry: Ease

There is a long and ancient tradition of poetry as a form of prayer, even in the face of faithlessness or persistent belief. Here, in a poem from his new collection of new and selected poems, “The Naked Prince,” South Carolinian poet, Ben Greer, brings to my mind the faith we have in words, even as he contemplates the comforts of his own faith in God.
MusicArtsJournal

Conductor And Soundmaker Yoshi Wada, Of Fluxus Art Collective, Has Died At 77

Wada wrote and performed music that “was characterized by dense, sustained sounds that could create mind-bending acoustic effects. He borrowed widely from different musical traditions — Indian ragas, Macedonian folk singing and Scottish bagpipes — all while supporting his musical life by working in construction” – which meant that sometimes, tools of the trade (like plumbing pipes) became instruments. – The New York Times.
Politicspatriotdailypress.org

Hitler, Mao Still OK, But eBay Censors 6 ‘Offensive’ Seuss Books

Retail giant eBay is censoring the resale of six Dr. Seuss books deemed “offensive” after the publisher announced the books will no longer be published. Random House Books for Young Readers pulled “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” “If I Ran the Zoo,” “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!” “Scrambled Eggs Super!” and “The Cat’s Quizzer” because the “books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong.”
Books & Literaturebookpeople.com

Furia (Hardcover)

"Nicknamed Furia for her passion on the field, Camila yearns to play for a US team. She has the spark of greatness, but she needs to keep her eye on the ball if she wants to catch her dream in this fiery feminist ode to the importance of taking your shot."