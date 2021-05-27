Newton’s Heryford wins Albaugh Junior Invitational at Talons of Tuscany

ANKENY — Newton junior Rylee Heryford went head-to-head with some of the state of Iowa’s top high school golfers during the Albaugh Junior Invitational this past weekend.

Heryford won the two-day tournament at Talons of Tuscany after shooting a 4-over-par 148. She was three strokes better than West Des Moines Valley’s Paige Hoffman, who has the second best 18-hole average in Class 4A. Hoffman shot a 151.

The field also included Linn-Mar’s Tatum Depuydt, West Des Moines Valley’s Saphire Sayre, Cedar Rapids Prairie’s Addie Berg and Iowa City Libery’s Neely Maurus, who are all ranked in the top 10 for 18-hole average in 4A. Depuydt finished fourth with a 154.

The final round of the Albaugh Junior Invitational was a major point event on the 2021 Iowa PGA Junior Tour.