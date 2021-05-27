Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

5 of Prince Harry's sweetest quotes about dad Prince Charles

By Danielle Stacey
Hello Magazine
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Duke of Sussex has been open about his relationship with his father, the Prince of Wales, in recent months. In his interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2020, Prince Harry admitted things were strained between them, saying there is "a lot to work through" with Prince Charles. And more...

www.hellomagazine.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Thomas Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Prince#British Royal Family#Love Quotes#Apple Tv#Itv#Bbc Radio 4 Harry#Bbc Radio 4#Duke Of Sussex#Darling Boy#Buckingham Palace#Cornwall#Kids#Garden Party#Relationship#Wales#Speech#Paris#Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
World
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Prince Harry learned of Prince Philip’s death ‘from the police’

Police visited Prince Harry’s home in California in the middle of the night to inform him that Prince Philip had passed away, according to a report. An officer from the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office was called to Harry and Meghan Markle’s home at 3am to deliver the news after all other means of contacting him failed. A spokesperson for the force told The Telegraph that an officer was sent to inform Harry of his grandfather’s death before it became public knowledge. Prince Philip died aged 99 at Windsor Castle on 9 April. In a statement announcing his death,...
Celebritiestheroyalobserver.com

Prince Harry Reportedly Slept Through Phone Calls About Prince Philip's Death Until Police Arrived To His Montecito Home

Officials from the U.S. Embassy tried to call Prince Harry a number of times to alert him that his grandfather, Prince Philip, had passed away on April 9. However, the red-headed royal and his wife, Meghan Markle — who currently live in California, while his family is in the U.K. — never answered their phones around 3 a.m. L.A. time, TMZ reported.
Celebritiestheroyalobserver.com

Prince Harry & Prince William 'Are Not Talking At The Moment' Following Reunion At Prince Philip's Funeral, Expert Claims

Even though Prince William and Prince Harry were seen talking at Prince Philip's funeral on April 17, the brothers are still at odds with one another, an expert claims. “All of my sources tell me that they are not talking at the moment,” Nick Bullen, the editor-in-chief and cofounder of True Royalty TV, told Us Weekly on Monday, May 10.
U.K.Hello Magazine

Most expensive royal renovations revealed: Prince Harry, Prince Charles, Prince Andrew and more

It will come as no surprise that royal residences come with hefty renovation costs, and when the projects come out of the Sovereign Grant the fund values are made public. From the Queen's £369million Buckingham Palace overhaul through to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's £2.4million renovations at Frogmore Cottage before relocating across the pond. Keep reading to find out how much royal renovations really cost…
Celebritieslaineygossip.com

Prince Harry on Armchair Expert

Thanks for all your emails last week about Prince Harry’s appearance on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s podcast Armchair Expert. It was over an hour and a half so I banked it for the weekend and probably it was the same for others, so now that people have had a few days to get through it, let’s get into what Harry discussed – like what he ACTUALLY discussed, and not what the UK tabloids are misinterpreting – and some overall takeaways. I’ll start with the not-so-good and build to what’s good.
TV & VideosApple Insider

UK Royal Family 'gobsmacked' about Prince Harry's Apple TV+ series

Members of the Royal Family are reportedly "gobsmacked" about some of the content and comments in Price Harry's new Apple TV+ series "The Me You Can't See." "The Me You Can't See," produced by Price Harry and Oprah Winfrey, is a series that focuses on conversations about mental health. According to The Daily Mail, The Queen signed off on Price Harry's appearance in the series, but didn't have any idea that he wound accuse the Royal Family of "total neglect."
Celebritieszapgossip.com

Prince Charles almost broke Queen Elizabeth’s crown

Prince Charles almost broke his mother Queen Elizabeth’s priceless crown. The incident occurred just after the queen’s coronation when the then four-year-old Prince of Wales made a grab for the prized possession, only for the mother of Princess Margaret’s former lady-in-waiting’s swift thinking and response preventing a potential disaster. That’s...
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles Planted a Tree Together at Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles got a chance to show off their green thumbs while planting a tree at Windsor Castle earlier this year. The royals got their hands dirty planting a small oak outside the palace, where the monarch has been living throughout the pandemic, to kick off a months-long campaign to plant millions of new trees across the United Kingdom. The “Plant a Tree for the Jubilee” campaign is being run by the Queen's Green Canopy in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee next year, or “Tree-bilee” as Charles puts in a video promoting the initiative, calling it a “profoundly symbolic act.” He adds that planting a tree “is a statement of hope and faith in the future. Whether you are an individual hoping to plan a single sapling in your garden, school or community group planting a tree, a Council, charity or business intending to plant a whole avenue of trees, everyone can get involved.” He also points out that, during her reign, the Queen has planted over 1,500 trees all over the world while visiting on official duties.