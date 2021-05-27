Flood Warning issued for Rice by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 06:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Rice The National Weather Service in Wichita has extended the * Flood Warning for Small stream in Rice County in central Kansas * Until noon CDT Friday. * At 1151 AM CDT, trained weather spotters reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lyons, Sterling, Little River, Chase, Bushton, Geneseo, Alden, Raymond, Frederick and Silica.