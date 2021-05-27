Mixed Farming Beats Intensive Agriculture Methods

The latest released research publication on Global Smart Agriculture and Farming Market is an in-depth Market tracker with a comprehensive evaluation of the challenges faced by manufacturers in current scenario to achieve new growth cycle. As Smart Agriculture and Farming Industry manufacturers have move toward digitization and data-oriented solutions; it is important to evaluate Smart Agriculture and Farming customer, business segments, products, aftermarket services, regions and channels to understand the elasticity in each of the markets. Some of the major and emerging players analysed in this study are TOPCON Positioning systems, AGCO Corporation, AG Junction, Precision Planting LLC, Deere & Company, AG Leader Technology, Raven Industries, SST Development Group, Trimble Inc & Cropmetrics.