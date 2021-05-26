Cancel
Cruising Down Route 66 in Illinois with Kids

By Cheryl
otheplaceswego.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s road trip time! For the ultimate classic American road trip head down Route 66. Did you know that Route 66 starts in Chicago? My family and I drove through Route 66 in Illinois during Spring Break and had a blast. We found tons of roadside attractions (many that top the World’s Largest!), museums and attractions dedicated to the love of the Mother Road, lots of good food (and plenty of ice cream), and an overall fun time. And guess what? The kids NEVER once asked, “Are we there yet?” Ready to go on your own adventure! Read on and find out where you need to go for your Illinois Route 66 road trip.

