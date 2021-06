The NCAA Division III Track & Field National championship meet starts today on the campus of North Carolina A&T in Greensboro, North Carolina. Illinois Wesleyan Senior and 2017 Monmouth-Roseville High School graduate Kelsey Wyman will compete in the 400 meter hurdle event. After a high school career that saw Wyman qualify for the IHSA State Finals in three different events and a college career that saw her compete in eight different events throughout her four year career, this will be Kelsey’s first trip to Nationals. She was named to the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin All-Conference team three times and was recently named to the USTFCCCA All-Region team. Wyman is ranked 7th in the nation coming into the weekend and will compete in the preliminaries at 3:25 on Thursday afternoon, in heat 2. Should she qualify for the finals, it will be ran on at 1:15 on Saturday. Go to ncaa.com for viewing information.