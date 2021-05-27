Severe Weather Statement issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 23:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Smith THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN MITCHELL SOUTHWESTERN JEWELL...SOUTHEASTERN SMITH AND NORTHERN OSBORNE COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for north central Kansas.