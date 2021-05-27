Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Furnas, Harlan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 18:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Franklin; Furnas; Harlan SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR PHILLIPS...SOUTHWESTERN FRANKLIN...SOUTHERN FURNAS AND SOUTHERN HARLAN COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 AM CDT At 1130 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong training thunderstorms extending from 6 miles southeast of Lebanon to 10 miles south of Beaver City to Long Island to 9 miles northwest of Agra. Movement was east at 50 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Strong thunderstorms will be near Long Island around 1150 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Woodruff, Alma, Stamford, Republican City, Orleans, Naponee and Harlan County Dam. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for north central Kansas...and south central Nebraska.