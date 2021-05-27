Special Weather Statement issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 18:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Smith SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN MITCHELL...JEWELL SOUTHEASTERN SMITH AND NORTHEASTERN OSBORNE COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 AM CDT At 1130 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lebanon to near Ionia to near Osborne. Movement was east at 65 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Strong thunderstorms will be near Esbon and Ionia around 1135 PM CDT. Burr Oak around 1140 PM CDT. Mankato, Glen Elder and Jewell around 1145 PM CDT. Montrose around 1150 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Beloit, Formoso, Webber, Lovewell State Park, Randall and Scottsville. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for north central Kansas.