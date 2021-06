If there's one kind of toy that has been in just about every household in America, it's Lego. We all remember playing with these tiny bricks as kids, and we all know what it feels like to step on one. As we got older, Lego helped us make excuses for still being interested in its products by releasing scale models of various vehicles, with these later being joined by things like a Lego Ghostbusters wagon, the first-ever Lego Ferrari, and a Lego version of the Lamborghini Sian. It seems that these weren't big enough challenges, and now Lego has revealed a life-size version of the Sian. This is one toy you won't mistake for an innocent bump in the carpet.