Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tallahassee, FL

c.1935 English Tudor Home For Sale in Tallahassee, FL $1,200,000

By [email protected]
oldhousecalling.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis true English Tudor Home For Sale is a beautifully maintained executive residence in desirable midtown Los Robles. There are 6, 861 heated and cooled square feet with 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms and two elegant powder rooms. The quality construction cannot be equaled today. Replacement costs would exceed 2.5 million dollars. Hardwood floors ordain the house even in all bedrooms. Black Gum paneling acc. The kitchen features handcrafted cabinets with many built-ins plus the incomparable Sub Zero refrigerator. The great room features unmatched woodwork that adorns the home throughout. Five exquisite working fireplaces offer unmatched charm. There is a lifetime roof and mostly brick exterior with stucco accents and steel windows.

oldhousecalling.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Tallahassee, FL
Business
Tallahassee, FL
Real Estate
Local
Florida Real Estate
City
Tallahassee, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tudor#Terrace#Square Feet#English#1 4#Sale#Home#Hardwood Floors#Brick Exterior#Native Landscaping#Stucco Accents#Kitchen#Cabinets#Woodwork#Steel Windows#Unmatched Charm#Income Property#Replacement Costs#Today#Utilities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Landscaping
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Florida StateGlobeSt.com

Joint-Venture to Develop 71K-SF Florida Shopping Center

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – Joint-venture partners, PEBB Enterprises and Banyan Development have secured a contract to acquire 15 acres of land for the development of a grocery-anchored shopping center within the master-planned community, Tradition, in Port St. Lucie, FL. Upon closing the acquisition, the partnership plans to construct a...
Florida Statewfsu.org

AAA: Florida Gas Stations Recovering From Surge In Fuel Demand

Florida gas prices have held relatively steady even after last week's Colonial Pipeline outage led to a deluge of demand for gasoline, according to a press release from Triple-A. The pipeline operator says normal operations have resumed following a cyberattack. The auto club says the state’s average price for gasoline...
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

As hurricane season approaches, three insurers are canceling thousands of Florida customers

As another hurricane season bears down on the state, more than 50,000 Florida home insurance customers will soon receive notices that their policies have been canceled or won’t be renewed. State insurance regulators recently authorized “extraordinary” terminations of thousands of policies of Florida-based insurers Universal Insurance of North America, Gulfstream...
Florida Stategrowthspotter.com

South Florida charter school eyes site near ChampionsGate for new K-8 campus

With a new school charter approved for Osceola County, Miami-based AcadeMir Schools is “scrambling” to find a suitable location, their contractor said. Representatives from F.P. Dino met recently with county planners to discuss a potential K-8 school site on 10 acres at the intersection of Goodman Road and Bella Citta Boulevard, just north of ChampionsGate.
Florida Statemynews13.com

Interns help fill open positions at Florida businesses

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Help wanted signs continue to decorate the sides and fronts of Central Florida businesses, as numerous restaurants search for employees. Many Central Florida businesses are still struggling to fill empty positions. Some businesses, like FL Baker in Kissimmee, are getting help from college interns looking for...
Florida Stateleoncountyfl.gov

Leon County Holiday Closures and Service Changes for Florida Emancipation Day

Leon County Holiday Closures and Service Changes for. The following closures and service changes will occur in observance of the Florida Emancipation Day holiday on Thursday, May 20. Previously, on September 29, 2020 Leon County became the first county in Florida to officially recognize Florida Emancipation Day and to commemorate this important holiday.
Tallahassee, FLfloridaconstructionnews.com

LCSB prequalifies four contractors for Tallahassee-area school work

The Leon County School Board (LCSB) has voted to prequalify four contractors for a one-year period to bid on construction projects. Prequalified contractors approved at the LCSB’s May 11 meeting are: Albritton Electrical Service, Inc., Florida Electric, Inc., Mechanical Services of Central Florida, Inc., and finally, Smith Plumbing Company, Inc.
Tallahassee, FLWCTV

Business owners react to end of local COVID-19 emergency orders

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order to suspend all local COVID-19 ordinances across the state at a press conference Monday morning. The order will override any remaining mask mandates and health restrictions at the local level. With Leon County being one of many counties in Florida that had issued a mask mandate, local business owners are indifferent about how to move forward.