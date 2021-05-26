c.1935 English Tudor Home For Sale in Tallahassee, FL $1,200,000

This true English Tudor Home For Sale is a beautifully maintained executive residence in desirable midtown Los Robles. There are 6, 861 heated and cooled square feet with 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms and two elegant powder rooms. The quality construction cannot be equaled today. Replacement costs would exceed 2.5 million dollars. Hardwood floors ordain the house even in all bedrooms. Black Gum paneling acc. The kitchen features handcrafted cabinets with many built-ins plus the incomparable Sub Zero refrigerator. The great room features unmatched woodwork that adorns the home throughout. Five exquisite working fireplaces offer unmatched charm. There is a lifetime roof and mostly brick exterior with stucco accents and steel windows.