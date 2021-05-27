Cincinnati-Washington Runs

How did the Nationals react to the reaction to Gerardo Parra returning to Nationals Park?. “We started laughing,” manager Davey Martinez said. “It was funny, because I watched J-Hay [Josh Harrison] and Josh Bell, [Jordy] Mercer, all those guys that weren’t here and didn’t experience it all the time, and you should have saw their faces. I mean, they were laughing they were excited about it. I told them it’s pretty cool to see them all do the Baby Shark. I know J-Hay mentioned, he said ‘I’m sure my daughters are doing it right now wherever they’re at right now if they’re watching the game.’ So hey, like I said, the fans were into it, it was a lot of fun. What can I say about Parra, comes in and gets a huge pinch hit for us and gets us going that inning.”