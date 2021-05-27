What to know after Day 2 of the TSSAA state softball tournament at Spring Fling

There was plenty of excitement at the Spring Fling state softball championships Wednesday. Here's a look at the day's best and a look ahead to Thursday's matchups. Greenbrier 14, Covington 13. The Class AA elimination game had a wild last few innings. Covington scored three in the top of the seventh to go up 13-8, but Greenbrier scored five in the bottom of the inning, thanks to a grand slam by Kayla Doble, to send it into extra innings. Greenbrier's Claire Henley then won it in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI single.