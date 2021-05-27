Caldwell woman emphasizing the true meaning of beauty as she competes for Ms. Wheelchair USA title

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The last three and a half years for Whitney Lavender are described by the Caldwell woman as a whirlwind. Lavender says she was walking down the stairs and fell, leading to her initial diagnoses of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS). CRPS is a rare disease that causes severe nerve pain. Over the last few years, Lavender has been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, multiple lesions on her brain, and Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.