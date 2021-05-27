Vandals Add Pepple

MOSCOW, Idaho – Idaho men's basketball has announced the signing of Philip Pepple, Jr., a transfer from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. "We are very excited to add someone of Philip's talent and toughness. We believe that he has the ability to impact the game at both ends of the floor with his size and strength," said head coach Zac Claus. "We welcome Philip to Idaho basketball and can't wait to watch his success on the court and in the classroom. Today is another good day for the Vandals."