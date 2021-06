Since two-wheeled machines had engines slapped inside their frame, some of the most humble bikes have been built into the most incredible custom creations. Take the humble Suzuki SV650, it might have taught thousands how to ride as a no-nonsense learner legal motorcycle, but it has also be turned into crazy street fighters, cool cafes and thundered around the Mountain Course at the Isle of Man TT. A big fan of the bike, Finland’s Antti Eloheimo got to thinking, he had never seen one built into a really good street tracker. So, he stepped inside his Stoker Motorcycles workshop and came out with the best Suzuki SV650 we’ve ever seen, which also takes a hell of a swing at the top tier street trackers too.