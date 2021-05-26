Cancel
Astronomy

Buildup to super blood moon eclipses the finale

Times-Herald
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articlePeople around the world stayed up Wednesday to watch a cosmic event called a super blood moon: a combination of a total lunar eclipse and a brighter-than-usual supermoon. (May 26) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/c0712e4a6c6c4d15b0bdc3eeef0d6ec4.

The final supermoon of 2021: When to see the 'strawberry' moon

WASHINGTON (7News) — The fourth and final supermoon of 2021 is expected Thursday, but will it be pink?. Short answer: no (but there's a reason behind the name). The supermoon will be fully illuminated at 2:40 p.m. but will be 99.5% full when the moon rises Thursday evening at 8:59 p.m. on the East Coast. A supermoon is when the moon appears bigger and brighter because it's closer to Earth in its monthly orbit.
Space.com

Giant ghostly 'hand' stretches through space in new X-ray views

An enormous ghostly hand stretches through the depths of space, its wispy fingers pressing against a glowing cloud. It sounds like science fiction, but it's quite real, as imagery gathered by NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory shows. The "hand" was spawned by the death of a massive star in a supernova...
Space.com

Weird Neptune-like exoplanet may have water clouds

A Neptune-like planet that's relatively close to Earth may sport a watery surprise. The exoplanet, called TOI-1231 b, might have clouds of water high in its atmosphere, but the observations are so preliminary that it's hard to say for sure. "Future observations of this new planet will let us determine...
Pictures of lunar eclipses

Try 3 issues for just £5 when you subscribe to BBC Sky at Night Magazine today!. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth and the Moon are perfectly aligned, projecting a reddish-brown tint onto the Moon that has led to it often being called a ‘Blood Moon’. Lunar eclipses...
“It’s Just Not Possible” –Cassini Mission Discovered Something Astonishing on Saturn (Weekend Feature)

How does an entire planet change the speed of its rotation in 20 years? That’s the sort of change that takes hundreds of millions of years. Even more mysterious was the Cassini Mission’s detection of electromagnetic patterns that suggested that Saturn’s rotation is different in the northern and southern hemispheres. “For a long time, I assumed there was something wrong with the data interpretation,” said astrophysicist Duane Pontius. “It’s just not possible.”
Why the Super Strawberry Full Moon in Capricorn Is So Important

There's a full moon in Capricorn coming on Thursday, June 24, and it's one of the most powerful astrological days of the year. According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, the Algonquin, Ojibwe, Dakota, and Lakota peoples, among others, call it the "strawberry moon" because it happens around the same time that berries are ready to be gathered. Full moons are a powerful time for manifestation, culmination, and the realization of our goals. Here's more about the Full Strawberry Moon, plus how to spend it.
These Time-lapses Showcase Earth's Full Beauty!

Get an astronaut's view of auroras, stars, and the Milky Way surrounding our beautiful planet. 12,500 images taken by European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst were combined to create the incredible timelapses of Earth from the International Space Station.
"Moon Takes A Bite Out Of The Sun As It Rises During Partial Eclipse"

If you were able to catch the sunrise Thursday, June 10 you were in for a rare treat. You would have noticed a large chunk was taken out of the sun as it climbed out of the ocean and toward the sky. The sun looked more like the crescent moon than our familiar orange ball at sunrise. That’s because the sun was in a partial eclipse as it rose from the sea.
The Full July Buck Moon happens this weekend + a partial penumbral lunar eclipse!

Just after midnight Sunday is the July Full Moon (NASA SKYCAL). This Full Moon is sometimes called the Buck Moon. Additionally, the Moon will be at aphelion, or the farthest point from the Sun in its orbit (NASA SKYCAL). A penumbral lunar eclipse will also occur just after midnight early Sunday (NASA SKYCAL). This eclipse will be visible in North America (Space.com). A penumbral eclipse occurs when the Moon passes through the outer shadow of the Earth, which is called the penumbra (Space.com). Penumbral eclipses can be harder to discern than partial or total eclipses and at best you may notice that the surface of the Moon appears to be shaded darker during the eclipse (Earthsky.org). The maximum eclipse occurs at 12:30 AM EDT Sunday (NASA SKYCAL). The image below shows where this penumbral lunar eclipse will be visible.
LocalNewsMatters.org

Super Strawberry Moon reddish glow lights the sky

The fourth and last supermoon of 2021 and the first full moon of spring, the Strawberry Moon, rose over the Altamont Pass wind farm in the Diablo Range in Northern California. The Strawberry Moon was named by the Algonquin tribes of North America. The moon’s appearance coincided with the start...
ScienceAlert

Earth's Atmosphere Could Be a Truly Rare Thing, Thanks to One Chemical Process

Life currently has a sample size of just one. Without an alien or two to expand the boundaries of biology, Earth's evolutionary history sets the limits on whether we can expect other planets to spawn complex critters like, well, us. Given many life forms owe a great debt to the oxygen in our atmosphere, it's natural to look to other planets surrounded by a similar mix of gases in our search for aliens. But a new study suggests we're going to need a lot of patience. Researchers from the University of Naples Federico II and INAF Capodimonte Astronomical Observatory in Italy studied...
Forbes

See Perfect Perseid Meteors, A ‘Blue Moon’ And 2021’s Final ‘Supermoon:’ Your Stargazing Guide To Summer

Are you ready for summer stargazing? From a “Super Strawberry Moon” to what should be one of the best Perseid meteor showers for years, here’s what’s up this summer:. The fourth and final full “supermoon” of 2021 will tonight appear in the east as a delicate orange orb. Although it’s officially full at 18:40 UTC, catch it at moonrise where you are by using a moon calculator; for London moonrise is at 9:38 p.m., for New York it’s 8:54 p.m. and for Los Angeles it’s 8:36 p.m.
Editorial: Eclipse will shine on Uvalde

In 2024, well-heeled travelers will not have to fly their Learjet to Nova Scotia to see the total eclipse of the sun, as Carly Simon sang in, “You’re so vain.” Instead almost anyone can pop into their vehicle and drive to Uvalde. In three short years our city will be ground zero for what promises to be a total eclipse of the sun, and it’s not too early to start planning for the landslide of visitors.