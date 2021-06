COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Zack Short qualified for the NCAA Championships on the first day of the West Region Preliminaries, while six other Vandals competed on Wednesday. Short finished fifth in the shot put, putting up an outdoor personal best mark of 19.71m/64'8". That heave puts him third in the Vandal outdoor record book and vaults him into a spot at the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Ore., on June 9.