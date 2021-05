The Nintendo Switch dock isn’t new to having a facelift before now with some special edition console bundles showing off some lovely graphics from some well-known franchises such as Monster Hunter and Pokémon. But there’s a very special dock being made available in Japan via a giveaway hosted by the Japanese magazine, Corocoro. Corocoro is a long-running monthly manga magazine and they’re asking for readers to send in their best snapshots from Nintendo Switch title New Pokémon Snap. The winner will nab a one-of-a-kind Switch dock which you can see in the image above, and as well as having Pichu and Meganium printed onto it, it’s also been signed by Pokémon artist Machito Gomi!