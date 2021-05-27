Guess the Vandal: Mikayla Ferenz
MOSCOW, Idaho - In this week's edition of Guess the Vandal, sponsored by The Grove, the featured Vandal was Mikayla Ferenz. Ferenz played four seasons for the Vandals, wrapping up her outstanding career in the silver and gold in 2019. She finished as the all-time leading scorer in Idaho women's basketball history, having amassed 2,466 points over four seasons. Ferenz was the 2019 Big Sky Player of the Year and a CoSIDA First Team Academic All-American selection.www.chatsports.com