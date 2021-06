Japan concerned by Vietnam news of new hybrid India and UK Covid-19 variant. Japan is concerned by news emanating from Vietnam about a new hybrid variant of the coronavirus (Covid-19). According to the government of Vietnam, this concerns variants that were first acknowledged in India and the United Kingdom (UK). Therefore, with increasing reports of the coronavirus strain from India impacting inside Japan, the fear is that the same hybrid with the UK variant will emerge throughout the country in the following weeks and months.