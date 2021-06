While financial headlines are often dominated by initial public offerings (IPOs) and the daily oscillations of the stock markets, investors are increasingly looking at private companies for wealth creation. With many companies taking longer to go public, more value is often created in the private markets before an IPO or exit. However, private company investing presents a series of unique obstacles such as a lack of data on private companies, longer exit times, and lower levels of liquidity than investments in publicly traded companies. Therefore, funds are recognizing that they can add value by managing private investments and can charge higher fees for these services.