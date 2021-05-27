Cancel
Technology

Optus Complete Voice Call Over Commercial 5G Standalone Network

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOptus, in collaboration with Ericsson and OPPO, have doubled down on 5G advancements by successfully carrying out a voice call over a commercial 5G standalone network. Optus successfully demonstrated their first Evolved Packet System Fallback (EPS-FB) call which leads the way for what will become the next evolution in mobile calling. When launched commercially this technology will enable 5G standalone services to customers on smartphones, providing Optus customers with exciting new experiences and more innovative options they love.

www.thefastmode.com
#Optus#5g#Oppo#Voice#New Radio#G Core#Ericsson Cloud Ims#Oppo
