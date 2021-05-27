Class B Stacked with Contenders, Briarcliff Clear Class C Favorite
After defeating Mamaroneck for the first time in school history last week, Briarcliff went out and did the same thing to Yorktown this past week, knocking off the 40-time Section 1 champion, 9-6, for the first time ever. So, what more does Class C Briarcliff — a team that knocked off Mamaroneck and Yorktown by a combined eight goals — need to do to be declared No.1 overall in Section 1 this season? The mid-season loss to Rye is the only blemish on Coach Al Meola’s Bears, but Rye also defeated Yorktown, but lost to Mamaroneck and Lakeland/Panas, so, among the upper crust, there’s a good amount of parity across the section, regardless of classification.www.theexaminernews.com