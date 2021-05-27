Cancel
Mamaroneck, NY

Class B Stacked with Contenders, Briarcliff Clear Class C Favorite

By Ray Gallagher
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter defeating Mamaroneck for the first time in school history last week, Briarcliff went out and did the same thing to Yorktown this past week, knocking off the 40-time Section 1 champion, 9-6, for the first time ever. So, what more does Class C Briarcliff — a team that knocked off Mamaroneck and Yorktown by a combined eight goals — need to do to be declared No.1 overall in Section 1 this season? The mid-season loss to Rye is the only blemish on Coach Al Meola’s Bears, but Rye also defeated Yorktown, but lost to Mamaroneck and Lakeland/Panas, so, among the upper crust, there’s a good amount of parity across the section, regardless of classification.

