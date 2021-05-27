Class B Stacked with Contenders, Briarcliff Clear Class C Favorite

Carmel Blanks Ossining, Briarcliff Remains Undefeated. It’s hard to argue that winning a Section 1 Class A baseball title is as tough as it gets; given the very nature of baseball and the absurd number of strong teams scattered throughout the section. The Class AA, B and C champions are scheduled to be crowned on June 12, but because of the huge size of the Class A bracket, those teams will be split into two different divisions and the winners of the two divisional finals on June 12 will meet on June 13 to determine the overall Section 1 champ. The cream will rise to the top come mid-June, but here’s a look back at early May and the start of the 2021 season.